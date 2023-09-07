Copenhagen boys optimistic for successful soccer season

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Copenhagen boys’ soccer team is looking for improvement this season. An experienced group of Golden Knights is fueling higher expectations.

The Golden Knights split a pair of games last week in the Copenhagen tournament.

Those results, along with preseason practice, certainly has coach Logan Spaulding pleased with his group of players so far this year.

With a strong nucleus of returning players, optimism is high for the Golden Knights this season.

The players are excited for what the season holds.

Time will tell with this talented Copenhagen team.

