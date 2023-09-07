Gillibrand announces bill that would keep jobseekers from losing SNAP benefits

SNAP Benefits
SNAP Benefits(MGN, Pixabay, DoD, pxhere)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - There’s a proposal to help people who are searching for jobs to keep food on the table.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced legislation Thursday that would allow those looking and training for jobs to keep their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

She says the bill, called the “Training and Nutrition Stability Act,” would close a loophole that can cause a SNAP recipient to lose benefits while getting paid for job training.

“It’s truly a Catch-22 that forces workers to make an impossible choice whether to get the skills and training they need to build a sustainable career or to get enough to eat,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).

Gillibrand hopes the bill will allow more recipients to complete their job training to eventually support themselves.

