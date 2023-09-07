Highlights & scores: Boys on the pitch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school soccer was the name of the game on Wednesday.
The Golden Knights hosted LaFargeville in boys’ Frontier League soccer from Copenhagen.
- Copenhagen gets on the board first.Caden Miller scores on the penalty kick and it’s 1-0 Golden Knights.
- With the score 2-0 Copenhagen, Miller scores his second of the night on another PK. It’s 3-0 Copenhagen.
- Then it’s Leland Jordal to Logan Jordal, who dents the back of the net. It’s 4-0 Copenhagen.
- LaFargeville gets on the board when Nathan Wyatt tickles twine, cutting the Copenhagen lead to 4-1.
- Moments later, Bradley Smith fires a blast that splits the pipes. It’s 4-2 Golden Knights.
- Just before halftime, Logan Jordal fires a shot that’s too hot to handle — he had 3 goals on the night.
Copenhagen goes on to beat LaFargeville, 5-3.
In Carthage, the Comets hosted Lowville in another boys’ Frontier League matchup.
- Early first half: Lowville appears to get on the board on Espen Matuszczak’s tally, but an offsides wipes out the goal.
- Peyton Matuszczak and Jayden Bagley scored second-half goals. Gage Marino scored the Comets’ lone goal.
Lowville goes on to double up Carthage, 2-1
Gouverneur was at Massena for Northern Athletic Conference boys’ soccer.
- In the game’s second minute, Massena’s Sal Perretta feeds to Nate Page, who tucks the ball inside the far post. It’s 1-0 Raiders.
- Raiders continue attacking. Peretta takes another shot. Jude Wilson scrambles for one of his 13 saves.
- Perretta connects again with Page, who crosses back and lifts the ball into the mesh. Massena is up 2-0.
- One of Gouverneur’s best changes comes on a corner kick, off goalie Mike Herrick’s hands, but he scrambles to secure any rebound. It’s still 2-0.
- Page on the crossing feed to Elijah Morgan, who turns the ball into the goal. It’s 3-0 Massena.
- Gouverneur’s lone goal was scored by Ashton Currier with under 9 minutes left.
Massena beats Gouverneur 3-1.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Sackets Harbor 3, Belleville Henderson 2
Indian River 2, General Brown 0
Copenhagen 5, LaFargeville 3
Lowville 2, Carthage 1
South Lewis 3, Beaver River 0
Alexandria 3, Thousand Islands 3
St. Lawrence Central 2, Brushton-Moira 0
Malone 3, Salmon River 2
Canton 3, Potsdam 0
Massena 3, Gouverneur 1
Girls’ high school soccer
Lowville 6, Carthage 0
Chateaugay, Parishville-Hopkinton — postponed
St. Lawrence Central 3, Brushton-Moira 1
Colton-Pierrepont 8, St. Regis Falls 0
Madrid-Waddington 2, Tupper Lake 1
Massena 9, Gouverneur 1
Hammond 1, Edwards-Knox 0
Men’s college soccer
SUNY Jefferson 2, Hudson Valley 0
Clarkson 1, Morrisville 0
Women’s college soccer
SUNY Jefferson 4, Hudson Valley 3
High school volleyball
Clifton-Fine 3, Gouverneur 0
Salmon River 3, OFA 1
College volleyball
SUNY Canton 3, Paul Smith’s 1
Girls’ high school swimming
St. Lawrence Central 63, Massena 31
