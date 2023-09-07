Highlights & scores: Boys on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school soccer was the name of the game on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights hosted LaFargeville in boys’ Frontier League soccer from Copenhagen.

- Copenhagen gets on the board first.Caden Miller scores on the penalty kick and it’s 1-0 Golden Knights.

- With the score 2-0 Copenhagen, Miller scores his second of the night on another PK. It’s 3-0 Copenhagen.

- Then it’s Leland Jordal to Logan Jordal, who dents the back of the net. It’s 4-0 Copenhagen.

- LaFargeville gets on the board when Nathan Wyatt tickles twine, cutting the Copenhagen lead to 4-1.

- Moments later, Bradley Smith fires a blast that splits the pipes. It’s 4-2 Golden Knights.

- Just before halftime, Logan Jordal fires a shot that’s too hot to handle — he had 3 goals on the night.

Copenhagen goes on to beat LaFargeville, 5-3.

In Carthage, the Comets hosted Lowville in another boys’ Frontier League matchup.

- Early first half: Lowville appears to get on the board on Espen Matuszczak’s tally, but an offsides wipes out the goal.

- Peyton Matuszczak and Jayden Bagley scored second-half goals. Gage Marino scored the Comets’ lone goal.

Lowville goes on to double up Carthage, 2-1

Gouverneur was at Massena for Northern Athletic Conference boys’ soccer.

- In the game’s second minute, Massena’s Sal Perretta feeds to Nate Page, who tucks the ball inside the far post. It’s 1-0 Raiders.

- Raiders continue attacking. Peretta takes another shot. Jude Wilson scrambles for one of his 13 saves.

- Perretta connects again with Page, who crosses back and lifts the ball into the mesh. Massena is up 2-0.

- One of Gouverneur’s best changes comes on a corner kick, off goalie Mike Herrick’s hands, but he scrambles to secure any rebound. It’s still 2-0.

- Page on the crossing feed to Elijah Morgan, who turns the ball into the goal. It’s 3-0 Massena.

- Gouverneur’s lone goal was scored by Ashton Currier with under 9 minutes left.

Massena beats Gouverneur 3-1.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Sackets Harbor 3, Belleville Henderson 2

Indian River 2, General Brown 0

Copenhagen 5, LaFargeville 3

Lowville 2, Carthage 1

South Lewis 3, Beaver River 0

Alexandria 3, Thousand Islands 3

St. Lawrence Central 2, Brushton-Moira 0

Malone 3, Salmon River 2

Canton 3, Potsdam 0

Massena 3, Gouverneur 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Lowville 6, Carthage 0

Chateaugay, Parishville-Hopkinton — postponed

St. Lawrence Central 3, Brushton-Moira 1

Colton-Pierrepont 8, St. Regis Falls 0

Madrid-Waddington 2, Tupper Lake 1

Massena 9, Gouverneur 1

Hammond 1, Edwards-Knox 0

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Jefferson 2, Hudson Valley 0

Clarkson 1, Morrisville 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Jefferson 4, Hudson Valley 3

High school volleyball

Clifton-Fine 3, Gouverneur 0

Salmon River 3, OFA 1

College volleyball

SUNY Canton 3, Paul Smith’s 1

Girls’ high school swimming

St. Lawrence Central 63, Massena 31

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.