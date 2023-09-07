Humid with thunderstorms possible

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be another warm day, but without any heat alerts.

It will be muggy and not quite as warm as it’s been. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We could see torrential downpours and gusty winds as the showers pass through.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.

Scattered showers could continue overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thanks to a cold front, it will be cooler and less humid for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day. Highs for both days will be in the low to mid-70s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all be mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees. There’s a chance of rain on Monday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note
The Watertown City School District board of education voted Tuesday night to join a class...
Watertown school district joins social media lawsuit

Latest News

Thursday AM weather
Thursday AM weather
7 day
Risk of showers
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Another super-hot day