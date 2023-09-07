Humid with thunderstorms possible

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be another warm day, but without any heat alerts.

It will be muggy and not quite as warm as it’s been. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We could see torrential downpours and gusty winds as the showers pass through.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.

Scattered showers could continue overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thanks to a cold front, it will be cooler and less humid for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day. Highs for both days will be in the low to mid-70s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all be mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees. There’s a chance of rain on Monday and Wednesday.

