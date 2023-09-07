Lowville residents voice concerns about postal service

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A lack of staff is getting the blame for delays in collecting and delivering mail at homes in Lowville.

Residents say the delays have been going on for a couple of weeks.

Trinity Avenue resident Nancy Lyndaker counts on the U.S. Postal Service to get mail sent out on time. She can’t always get to a mailbox.

Some of her outgoing mail goes to her children and grandchildren.

“Depending on whose birthday, I send out a lot of cards. I do. I pay all my bills by mail, so if it’s late...,” she said.

Just a couple of houses over is Emily Hanno. Her wax and balm product business operates from home. She says it was affected by the slow mail.

“It’s hard when things are kind of up in the air because you don’t know as far as being a small business and relying on that kind of stuff so heavily,” she said.

Other residents have had their Social Security checks arrive late and even worry about getting their medications on time in the mail.

The USPS says the problems in Lowville were due to a lack of staff. We’re told other mail carriers have been working late hours to try to catch up.

Will getting the mail continue to be an issue for people who live in Lowville? The post office says the situation is now resolved and apologizes for any inconvenience.

