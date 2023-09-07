Masks now required at all St. Lawrence Health facilities

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - People are now required to wear masks at all St. Lawrence Health facilities.

Officials say it’s due to the increase in Covid-19 infections in the north country.

Masks are required for all staff, patients, and visitors at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals, along with hospital-related off-site medical offices.

Masks are available at the entrances to all St. Lawrence Health facilities.

If you experience Covid symptoms, officials ask that you stay home and contact your health provider to reschedule your appointment.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.