WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move towards the area the next few days. Expect a slight chance for a shower tonight with lows in the 6o’s.

Scattered showers are expected tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80′s.

Showers are expected on Friday. Highs will be around 80.

The weekend will be cooler with some showers.

