Route 283 dedicated as ‘Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway’

State Route 283 is now known as the Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway. Nearly two dozen...
State Route 283 is now known as the Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway. Nearly two dozen family, friends, and Fort Drum soldiers were on hand for the dedication on Thursday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - State Route 283 in the towns of Pamelia and LeRay is now known as the Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway.

Nearly two dozen family, friends, and Fort Drum soldiers were on hand for the dedication on Thursday (see photo at end of article).

Plummer, who was instrumental in bringing the 10th Mountain Division to Fort Drum, passed away in January at the age of 83.

The memorial highway stretches from Route 342 and Fort Drum to the Watertown city limits.

Plummer was assigned to Fort Drum in December 1984 as the first Chief of Staff of the new 10th Mountain Division which was reactivated on February 3, 1985.

He was instrumental in organizing the new division and setting in motion the construction of more than $1 billion in initial infrastructure to support the new unit at Fort Drum.

Plummer was active across the civilian and military communities.

He’s credited with starting an ‘Adopt-A-Platoon’ program in 1992, in which community members write letters and send packages to deployed soldiers.

“When he died, the last thing on his computer was answering a letter to his beloved adopted platoon. That was his last act,” said his widow, Miriam Plummer.

The push to rename the road was led by both 117th District Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, and retired state Senator Patty Richie. Both were in attendance.

State Route 283 is now known as the Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway. Nearly two dozen...
State Route 283 is now known as the Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway. Nearly two dozen family, friends, and Fort Drum soldiers were on hand for the dedication on Thursday.(WWNY)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
Joshua Henderson
Homeless man accused of knifepoint robbery near Ogdensburg

Latest News

Face masks
Masks now required at all St. Lawrence Health facilities
WWNY
Thousand Islands International Piano Competition returns this weekend
WWNY
WWNY Thousand Islands International Piano Competition returns this weekend
Last Brew at the Zoo for the season
Season’s final Brew at the Zoo this week