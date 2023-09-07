Season’s final Brew at the Zoo this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is the fourth and final Brew at the Zoo for the season.

Zoo New York events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel say the event is for all ages.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s at the zoo in Watertown’s Thompson Park from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

Admission is $10 per person.

There will be a food truck, live music, and beer.

Find out more at zoonewyork.org

