Season’s final Brew at the Zoo this week

Last Brew at the Zoo for the season
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is the fourth and final Brew at the Zoo for the season.

Zoo New York events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel say the event is for all ages.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s at the zoo in Watertown’s Thompson Park from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

Admission is $10 per person.

There will be a food truck, live music, and beer.

Find out more at zoonewyork.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
Joshua Henderson
Homeless man accused of knifepoint robbery near Ogdensburg

Latest News

Last Brew at the Zoo for the season
Last Brew at the Zoo for the season
A returning core of talent has the Copenhagen boys' soccer coach and players optimistic this...
Copenhagen boys optimistic for successful soccer season
Watertown High School seniors had their annual parade to the first day of school Thursday.
Watertown seniors celebrate their last first day of high school
Nathan Wyatt boots in a goal for LaFargeville in a contest against Copenhagen on Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: Boys on the pitch