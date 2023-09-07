Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Back to school!

It was the first day of school at Indian River for Teagan Cole, eighth grade, and Vivian Cole...
It was the first day of school at Indian River for Teagan Cole, eighth grade, and Vivian Cole in sixth grade.(via Send It To 7)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Happy School Days! Teachers and students are back in the halls for a shiny new year — and that means pics are being sent in.

- Here’s Emily Griffin’s favorite pic, her amazing niece, RIlynn, who just started kindergarten at Sackets Harbor.

- Ryker is starting pre-k and Kyloe is entering fourth grade.

- Three seniors at Indian River: Bella, Jasmin, and Maleri.

- A big thumbs up from Payton and Haley, entering sixth and 12th grades.

- At Copenhagen, big sister Aleiya takes her siblings to their first day. The newborn, however, still has a few years to wait.

- The Pearson family took on their first day at LaFargville.

- Sisters Mya and Maddy are off to kindergarten and third grade.

- Ryker and Maddox are taking on fourth and first grades.

- There’s a great shot of Chase and Carly, who are entering sixth and fourth grades.

- Good luck to Ruby and Colton at West Carthage Elementary.

- A club of girls heading to Beaver River: Kaylan, Kierstyn, Kendall, and Keegan.

Send in your back-to-school pics and keep an eye out for them on 7 News This Morning for the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

