Sidewalk art greets students on first day of school

Sidewalk art welcomes students back to school
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Neighbors decorated the sidewalk to celebrate students returning to Madill Elementary School in Ogdensburg.

Josh Ashley sent us photos and video through Send It To 7.

Ashley says neighbors on Oak Street have drawn inspirational messages on the sidewalk to welcome students back for the past 13 years.

Drawings were alongside messages like “follow your dreams” and “be kind.”

School starts in Ogdensburg on Thursday.

