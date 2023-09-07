Thousand Islands International Piano Competition returns this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eighteen young classical pianists will demonstrate their talent in the 2023 Thousand Islands International Piano Competition this weekend.

The 20th annual competition will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Maple Grove Estate at 596 West Broadway Street in Cape Vincent. Sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, the event is free and open to the public.

The performers are from all over the U.S., Canada, and other countries. Two of the competitors are from Jefferson County.

The competition begins each day at 9 a.m. and ends in late afternoon. Sunday’s portion ends at noon, followed by an awards ceremony.

For more information, visit capevincentartscouncil.org.

