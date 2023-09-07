United Helpers puts historic Ogdensburg building up for sale

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in Ogdensburg is up for sale as United Helpers gets ready to move its administrative offices elsewhere.

There are 14,000 square feet of space inside the stone building.

“We’ve already had a couple of showings of the building and it has been an awful amount of interest. People are looking at it for development purposes, bed and breakfasts, high-end apartments, a little bit of combination of retail office and housing components,” said Rhonda Roethel, owner of America 1 Realty.

Built in 1923 as a convent, United Helpers bought the property and turned it into administrative offices in 1983. Forty years later, United Helpers has decided to move.

“That building represents the foundational roots of United Helpers as well as the community. At this time, although it makes sense to consolidate our services, we want to continue that tradition and make sure that that building is repurposed in a way that is meaningful for the population in Ogdensburg,” said Stacey Cannizzo, chief operating officer of United Helpers.

United Helpers expects to be out of the building by the end of the year, moving its administration into its former rehabilitation and senior care building just outside of Ogdensburg.

The property is being marketed as a bed and breakfast, restaurant, high-end apartments, or simply a huge home.

“The woodwork is gorgeous, the high ceilings, I mean it’s a Victorian person’s dream to find a building like that and they’ve kept a lot of the original features in that building,” said Roethel.

The asking price is $550,000.

