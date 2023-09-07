Watertown seniors celebrate their last first day of high school

Watertown senior parade
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday morning was the annual senior parade to welcome Watertown 12th graders to their last year of high school.

Students prepared at city hall before embarking on their last first day in decorated cars.

Lining Washington Street were friends, family, and teachers to cheer them on.

Seniors say they’re excited for the year ahead, and they appreciate this school tradition.

“It brings us all together,” Jack Marra said. “We all have our own groups, but this is, like, one of the only times we all have the same thing going on and we’re all just together. I don’t know, it’s nice to see everyone again.”

Good luck to the class of ‘24.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
Joshua Henderson
Homeless man accused of knifepoint robbery near Ogdensburg

Latest News

A returning core of talent has the Copenhagen boys' soccer coach and players optimistic this...
Copenhagen boys optimistic for successful soccer season
Nathan Wyatt boots in a goal for LaFargeville in a contest against Copenhagen on Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: Boys on the pitch
Wake Up Weather
Humid with thunderstorms possible
It was the first day of school at Indian River for Teagan Cole, eighth grade, and Vivian Cole...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Back to school!