Watertown seniors celebrate their last first day of high school

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday morning was the annual senior parade to welcome Watertown 12th graders to their last year of high school.

Students prepared at city hall before embarking on their last first day in decorated cars.

Lining Washington Street were friends, family, and teachers to cheer them on.

Seniors say they’re excited for the year ahead, and they appreciate this school tradition.

“It brings us all together,” Jack Marra said. “We all have our own groups, but this is, like, one of the only times we all have the same thing going on and we’re all just together. I don’t know, it’s nice to see everyone again.”

Good luck to the class of ‘24.

