The Weight Band features members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The Weight Band’s performances are composed of The Weight Band’s original songs as well as fan favorites from The Band’s catalog, including “Up on Cripple Creek,” The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” Originating in 2013, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The band also includes gifted, seasoned musicians Michael Bram on drums and vocals, Brian Mitchell and Matt Zeiner on keyboards and vocals, and Albert Rogers on bass and vocals. The Weight Band’s origins continue to be tied to Woodstock and some of its most famous musical participants.

