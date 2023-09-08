Art exhibit celebrates work of north country artist Will Salisbury

Will Salisbury sculpture
Will Salisbury sculpture(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An art exhibit at the Dulles State Office building is ending but the legacy of north country artist Will Salisbury lives on.

Sailsbury is known for his large metal sculptures that can be seen in various parts of the north country.

Some of his smaller sculptures, most of which are politically charged, are on display at the exhibit.

“Many people weren’t ready to hear the things that he had to say. He used his creative genius to get that out there. You can see some of the pieces here. It’s amazing,” said Dana Gillian, gallery coordinator.

The exhibit opened on August 29, just a few weeks after the one year anniversary of Salisbury’s passing.

The exhibit closes Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June Stanuch doesn't want a sidewalk put on her Seward Street property.
After concrete planter decision, Watertown woman now wants a say over sidewalk
Face masks
Masks now required at all St. Lawrence Health facilities
Watertown High School seniors had their annual parade to the first day of school Thursday.
Watertown seniors celebrate their last first day of high school
Mail
Lowville residents voice concerns about postal service
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note

Latest News

Rick St. Jean
Watertown man, partners want to redevelop empty prisons, psych center buildings
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: back to school shopping in 2018
Dulles State Office Building
9/11 stair climb at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building to honor fallen first responders
City of Ogdensburg
County lawmaker praises Ogdensburg’s city manager, seeks residency policy change