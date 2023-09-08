Art exhibit celebrates work of north country artist Will Salisbury

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An art exhibit at the Dulles State Office building is ending but the legacy of north country artist Will Salisbury lives on.

Sailsbury is known for his large metal sculptures that can be seen in various parts of the north country.

Some of his smaller sculptures, most of which are politically charged, are on display at the exhibit.

“Many people weren’t ready to hear the things that he had to say. He used his creative genius to get that out there. You can see some of the pieces here. It’s amazing,” said Dana Gillian, gallery coordinator.

The exhibit opened on August 29, just a few weeks after the one year anniversary of Salisbury’s passing.

The exhibit closes Friday at 6 p.m.

