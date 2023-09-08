Athlete of the Week: Sal Perretta

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It’s another school year, which means it is time to start honoring our student athletes each and every week with our Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Watertown Savings Bank.

This week, we honor a soccer player from Massena who’s being called upon to step up his play and leadership. His early season start earning him this week’s title.

Sal Perretta receives this week’s honor. This senior soccer player connected for 4 goals in a win over Madrid Waddington. He also showed his passing prowess, setting up 2 goals in a victory over Gouverneur.

Perretta has been called upon to play both striker and also occasionally at midfield.

Coach Jeff Slack recognizes how important his leadership is by making him team captain.

A talented student athlete.

Sal is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 8, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

