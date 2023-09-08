Audrey D. Dominy, 93, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Audrey D. Dominy, 93, died Tuesday, September 5, at Hospice of Jefferson County. The Funeral will be at Noon on Tuesday, September 12, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a member, at Orleans Four Corners, with Norma Gee officiating. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A burial will be at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville.

Audrey was born May 31, 1930, in Watertown, the daughter Ralph and Vivian Dorr Kendall. She graduated from LaFargeville High School. In 1951, she graduated from Plattsburgh State Teachers College.

On September 24, 1950, she married William (Bill) Dominy, at St. Peters Church in Plattsburgh with Reverend Leo Staves officiating.

For several years Audrey was a Home Economics teacher at South Glen Falls High School. Upon moving to Clayton, her late husband Bill, and his partner Doug Schell, opened Schell-Dominy Chev-Olds.

She was a member Alpha Delta Sorority while in college.

Audrey enjoyed baking and shopping.

Surviving is cousins.

Her husband Bill, and her daughter Lynn Ann, both pre-deceased her.

Donations can be made in her name to the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Arrangements are with T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com.

