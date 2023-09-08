County lawmaker praises Ogdensburg’s city manager, seeks residency policy change

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County lawmaker says Ogdensburg should change a residency policy so interim City Manager Andrea Smith can officially fill the role.

In a letter to city councillors, Legislator Jim Reagen says the city “has benefited from the steady leadership” of Smith during a divisive time on city council.

Reagen calls Smith a “bright light” during difficult times.

Right now, however, a city manager is required to live inside the city limits, which Smith does not.

Reagen says a public hearing should be held on amending the residency requirement.

“During extremely difficult times, whenever she’s been called on to help the city during some of the most difficult crises in our community’s history, Andrea has been the person to stand up and make things happen,” said Reagan (R. - District 1).

“I think that if the council and the community are willing to look at applicants that live within a certain radius or time distance from the city, it’s something that I would certainly consider,” said Smith.

Smith will remain interim city manager at least until January.

Reagen says Smith has “unequaled respect” among her colleagues and others in the community.

