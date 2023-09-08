Getting less humid for the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be another muggy day, but not as oppressive or as hot as it’s been.

There’s a 30% to 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and temperatures will top out in the mid-70s, thanks to a cold front that’s sliding through the area.

Skies will be mainly cloudy.

It will be chilly by morning. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and a lot less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

It will be cool for much of next week.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday and a 40% chance on Thursday. Both days will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

