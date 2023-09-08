Golf tournament to benefit ski patrol

Ski Patrol golf tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill ski patrol is hosting a golf tournament later this month.

Ski patrol volunteers Bill Boulter and Chris Ramie say the organization supplies all the medical equipment and other things they need to take care of injured skiers.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is on Sunday, September 17, at the Adams Country Club. Registration is at 8 a.m.

Slots are available for five more teams. They’re also looking for anyone interested in being a sponsor.

To register and for more information, email cramie.nnysnowsports@gmail.com

