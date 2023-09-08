Highlights & scores: high school football & girls’ soccer

Highlights & scores: High school football & girls' soccer
By Rob Krone
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Girls’ high school soccer and high school football were on the schedule Thursday, with the weather also playing a part in the action.

In girls’ Frontier League soccer action under the lights at Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Indian River.

- Early first half: Watertown gets on the board first when Ella Bowman goes top shelf with the left-footed boot. Watertown is in front 1-0.

- Indian River looks for the equalizer, but Bella Davis’ direct kick is hauled in.

- Meghan Jones scores to tie it at 1 with 1:02 left.

The game was suspended due to weather, tied at 1 in overtime.

Thousand Islands hosted South Lewis in another girls’ Frontier League contest.

- Thousand Islands takes the early lead when Liberty Dippel’s boot dents the back of the net. The Vikings are in front 1-0.

- South Lewis answers later in the half when Liadan McAleese’s direct kick sneaks under the crossbar. It’s 1-all.

Grace Smith scored the game winner in the second half as South Lewis beat Thousand Islands 2-1.

The Sandy Creek Comets hosted Dolgeville under the lights in Thursday night football.

- First quarter: The Comets are on top 7-0 when Cade Mosher takes it in from a couple of yards out on the quarterback keeper. Dolgeville is down 7-6.

- The Blue Devils look to take the lead on the 2-point conversion, but Mosher’s pass is batted down by Alex Caufield. The Comets are still up 7-6.

- But with under 11 minutes left in the second, this game was stopped due to a weather delay.

The game is suspended until Saturday at 1 p.m., when they’ll resume the game from where it was stopped.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Sandy Creek 7, Dolgeville 6 — suspended

Girls’ high school soccer

Indian River 1, Watertown 1 — suspended

General Brown 2, South Jefferson 1

South Lewis 2, Thousand Islands 1

LaFargeville 6, Alexandria 1

St. Lawrence Central 2, St. Regis Falls 0

Malone 3, Gouverneur 1

Canton 2, Salmon River 1

Massena 11, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Potsdam 2, OFA 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Lisbon 4, Heuvelton 0

Morristown 3, Edwards-Knox 1

St. Lawrence Central 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Massena 2

Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 115, South Jefferson 62

Indian River 93, Carthage 85

Beaver River 57, Thousand Islands 36

