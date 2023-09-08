Lane closures begins next week on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Expect delays on Arsenal Street in Watertown starting next week.

The state Department of Transportation says there will be lane closures starting on Monday on Arsenal Street between Commerce Park Drive and Massey Street.

Crews will be milling the street between 6 in the morning and 6 in the evening.

The following week paving will begin.

That work will also be done between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials say to expect delays during those hours and advise drivers to be cautious in work zones.

