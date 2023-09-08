Lorraine Miller, 85, of Massena

Lorraine Miller, 85, a longtime resident of Chase Street, peacefully passed away early Friday morning, September 7, 2023 at her home with the love of her family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine Miller, 85, a longtime resident of Chase Street, peacefully passed away early Friday morning, September 7, 2023 at her home with the love of her family at her side.

Lorraine was born on February 15, 1938 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Clarence N. and Alice (Francis) Mossow and attended schools in Waddington. On November 30, 1957, she married Robert C. Miller at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waddington with Father Pierce, officiating.

Lorraine worked for a time at Cornell’s Dry Cleaning and E-Z Duz It Laundry as well at Adam’s Restaurant in Massena. But, her most important job was raising her family and supporting them throughout their lives. She was a former member of TOPS #0405, Massena and enjoyed babysitting, knitting and making precious memories with her grandchildren. Lorraine was also an avid fan and follower of Massena Central Basketball Teams.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert; her children, Lee and Vicky Miller of Claremont, New Hampshire, Barri and Jeannine Miller of Massena, Suzanne and Tim Kearns of Massena, and Thomas and Tracy Miller of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Nicole Smith, Amanda Taraska, Tasha Miller, Melissa Keifer, Mark Kearns, Greg Miller, Stephen Miller, and Joshua Miller; her step grandchildren, MaryLynn Harvey, Danielle Lightbown, and Greg Brouse; 15 great grandchildren; her brothers, Donald Mossow of Massena and Leland “Joe” and Lorraine Mossow of Norfolk; his sister-in-laws, Mary and Phyllis Mossow, both of Massena; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Aletha Hines and her brothers, Lyle, Charles “Chuck”, and Bernard Mossow.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 1-3:30 PM with a funeral service following at 3:30 PM with Rev. Mark Reilly, officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Friends may offer condolences or share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.