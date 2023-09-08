Mary L. Ward, 88, formerly of Alexandria Bay and Safford, AZ, passed away in Watertown surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Mary L. Ward, 88, formerly of Alexandria Bay and Safford, AZ, passed away in Watertown surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Sheboygan, WI November 28, 1934, daughter of Isabelle Sommers Lascelles. The family moved to Nevada and she graduated from high school in Henderson, NV. Here she met the love of her life, William “Bill” E. Ward. They were married in the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, NV on March 31, 1954. After 66 years of marriage, Bill sadly passed on March 17, 2020.

Mary enjoyed being with her family. She was an avid fan and supporter of the Alexandria Bay Purple Ghosts - family, friends, and fans never knew when she would show up at sporting events in her purple sheet, ringing her cowbell! She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, and playing cards. She and Bill loved to travel, alone and with their family. They were always into outdoor activities - snowmobiling, ice fishing, motorcycling, and so many more.

Mary is survived by her seven children, Deborah O’Brian and husband, Dan, Cameron, WV, William “Willie” Ward, Jr. and wife Molly, Clyde, NC, Jeffrey Ward and wife Marion, Redwood, Marion Welzbacher and husband Todd, Toledo, OH, Barbara Taylor and husband Matt, Clayton, John Ward and wife Betsy, St. Cloud, FL, and Wendy Coen, Watertown; and 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Mary’s family would like to express their thankfulness to Dr. Burke and his staff at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse for their love and devotion to their mother.

As per her wishes, there will be no services. The couple will be interred together in Bailey Settlement Cemetery, Redwood at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

