Munger resigning as St. Lawrence County Public Health director

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene Munger is resigning.

According to a news release, Munger informed the county that her last official day will be on January 31, 2024.

There’s no mention of why she’s resigning or what her plans are.

Munger took over as the county’s interim public health director on March 27, 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and was appointed as director the following year on April 5.

“The last few years have seen great change within the health field, specifically in the arena of public health. We appreciate Ms. Munger’s

willingness to serve St. Lawrence County during the past several years,” said St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew Williams.

“Jolene served at a difficult time in the history of public health. St. Lawrence County appreciates her service and wishes her the best in her future endeavors,” said County Administrator Ruth Doyle.

The county says Munger’s departure will be preceded by a period of leave, prompting an early search for a replacement.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, in conjunction with the St. Lawrence County Board of Health, is likely to begin a search for a replacement as soon as possible.

