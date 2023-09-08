Munger resigning as St. Lawrence County Public Health director

Jolene Munger
Jolene Munger(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene Munger is resigning.

According to a news release, Munger informed the county that her last official day will be on January 31, 2024.

There’s no mention of why she’s resigning or what her plans are.

Munger took over as the county’s interim public health director on March 27, 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and was appointed as director the following year on April 5.

“The last few years have seen great change within the health field, specifically in the arena of public health. We appreciate Ms. Munger’s

willingness to serve St. Lawrence County during the past several years,” said St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew Williams.

“Jolene served at a difficult time in the history of public health. St. Lawrence County appreciates her service and wishes her the best in her future endeavors,” said County Administrator Ruth Doyle.

The county says Munger’s departure will be preceded by a period of leave, prompting an early search for a replacement.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, in conjunction with the St. Lawrence County Board of Health, is likely to begin a search for a replacement as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June Stanuch doesn't want a sidewalk put on her Seward Street property.
After concrete planter decision, Watertown woman now wants a say over sidewalk
Face masks
Masks now required at all St. Lawrence Health facilities
Watertown High School seniors had their annual parade to the first day of school Thursday.
Watertown seniors celebrate their last first day of high school
Mail
Lowville residents voice concerns about postal service
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note

Latest News

If you have hazardous household waste to dispose of, several communities will collect it in the...
Want to get rid of hazardous household items? Here’s how
Map of Arsenal Street work
Lane closures begins next week on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
Ask the Pharmacist - Dietary Supplements
Ski Patrol golf tournament
Golf tournament to benefit ski patrol