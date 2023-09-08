Pamela S. Shea, 58, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Pamela S. Shea, age 58, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her residence in the town of Potsdam on September 5, 2023. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad or to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Pamela is survived by her companion James “Jim” Hourihan; a brother Scott Johnson; sister Kimberley (Kerry) Dunbar; aunt Shirley Whittier; stepson Daniel (Mary) Hourihan; step grandchildren Bryton, Baylee and Mauve Hourihan; niece Bridget (Dan) Pike; nephew Todd (Patty) DeShane; and great nieces and nephews Everly and Audric Pike, Toby and Chelsea DeShane.

She is predeceased by her parents.

Pamela S. Shea was born on April 11, 1965 in Potsdam, NY to the late Douglas Johnson and Judith Cogswell. She was a 1983 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. She worked as a building supervisor at St. Lawrence University for over 28 years. She spent a lot of time with several SLU students over the years.

As a kid Pamela always looked forward to summer trips to the Great Escape and Story Town.

She was an animal lover of all kinds. She had several cats and dogs. She was an activist for whales and dolphins. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, Yatzee and UNO and always looked forward to chatting with work friends and family on Facebook.

Condolences for Pamela’s family can be shared @garnerfh.com

