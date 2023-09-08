SUNY Potsdam to unveil financial fix plan this month

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam will announce its plan to fix the school’s financial situation on September 19.

The college is staring down a $9 million deficit.

In the past, the SUNY system has helped close budget gaps of around $4 million, but that’s no longer the case and the college has been tasked with solving the issue itself.

The school has a 5-year plan to bring enrollment between 2,500 and 3,000 students.

Enrollment numbers have dropped in recent years, though officials say overall enrollment is currently up 3 percent.

As cuts are determined, administrators will focus on bolstering historical programs, student interests, and workforce needs.

Officials also plan to look at infrastructure, overhead costs, and new revenue opportunities within the community.

The plan has been approved by the SUNY system.

“It will certainly be a painful process, but it’s a necessary process to ensure the longevity of our campus,” said SUNY Potsdam President Suzanne Smith.

SUNY Chancellor John King will be at the meeting on September 19, when the plan is unveiled.

The meeting is at 10 a.m.

Last month, faculty leadership at SUNY Potsdam said the college is at a breaking point, and substantial cuts are coming for programs and personnel.

