SUNY Potsdam to unveil financial fix plan this month

SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam(WWNY)
By Garrett Domblewski
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam will announce its plan to fix the school’s financial situation on September 19.

The college is staring down a $9 million deficit.

In the past, the SUNY system has helped close budget gaps of around $4 million, but that’s no longer the case and the college has been tasked with solving the issue itself.

The school has a 5-year plan to bring enrollment between 2,500 and 3,000 students.

Enrollment numbers have dropped in recent years, though officials say overall enrollment is currently up 3 percent.

As cuts are determined, administrators will focus on bolstering historical programs, student interests, and workforce needs.

Officials also plan to look at infrastructure, overhead costs, and new revenue opportunities within the community.

The plan has been approved by the SUNY system.

“It will certainly be a painful process, but it’s a necessary process to ensure the longevity of our campus,” said SUNY Potsdam President Suzanne Smith.

SUNY Chancellor John King will be at the meeting on September 19, when the plan is unveiled.

The meeting is at 10 a.m.

Last month, faculty leadership at SUNY Potsdam said the college is at a breaking point, and substantial cuts are coming for programs and personnel.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June Stanuch doesn't want a sidewalk put on her Seward Street property.
After concrete planter decision, Watertown woman now wants a say over sidewalk
Face masks
Masks now required at all St. Lawrence Health facilities
Watertown High School seniors had their annual parade to the first day of school Thursday.
Watertown seniors celebrate their last first day of high school
Mail
Lowville residents voice concerns about postal service
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note

Latest News

Jolene Munger
Munger resigning as St. Lawrence County Public Health director
If you have hazardous household waste to dispose of, several communities will collect it in the...
Want to get rid of hazardous household items? Here’s how
Map of Arsenal Street work
Lane closures begins next week on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
Ask the Pharmacist - Dietary Supplements