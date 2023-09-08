MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Theresa M. Baxter, 53, of Norfolk, passed away on September 2, 2023 under the care of Hospice.

Theresa was born on May 8, 1970 in Massena, the daughter of Albert Arno and Yvonne Farnsworth. She attended St. Lawrence Central School. Theresa at one time worked as a Home Caregiver for United Helpers and later the Bingo Palace as a Housekeeper. She enjoyed camping and watching NASCAR. Theresa married Ronald Baxter on August 17, 1996 in Walton Beach, FL, he later predeceased her on July 18, 2010.

Theresa is survived by her mother Yvonne and step-father Stephen Levalley; her father Albert Arno (Shar Dezel); her children, Kaytelyn (Timothy) Furnace of Brasher Center and Brad Baxter (Kayla Lalonde) of Rooseveltown; six grandchildren; a sister, Renee (Tony) Gunsauls of Norfolk; four brothers, Shawn (Hailey) Cartier of Fort Covington, Albert Arno (Christine Billings) of Norfolk, William Arno (Michelle Brewer) and Adam Arno of Norfolk; two step-brothers, Sean Levalley (Terisa Billings) of Canton and Stephen (Valerie) Levalley Jr. of Massena as well as nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will take place on September 16, 2023at the American Legion in Massena from 12:00 until 4:00 pm.

Memorial contributions in Theresa’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

