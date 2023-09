WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close parts of Barben Avenue and Holcomb Street in Watertown Friday.

Barben Avenue will be closed from Richards Drive to Holcomb Street. Holcomb will be closed from Barben to Chestnut Street.

Work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.