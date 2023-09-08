Want to get rid of hazardous household items? Here’s how

If you have hazardous household waste to dispose of, several communities will collect it in the...
If you have hazardous household waste to dispose of, several communities will collect it in the next month.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have hazardous household waste to dispose of, several communities will collect it in the next month.

The Lewis County Transfer Station in Lowville is accepting hazardous materials between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

Later this month, you can drop stuff off in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building. That’s on September 23.

And on October 7, you can get rid of hazardous materials by dropping them off at the Jefferson County Highway Garage.

