Watertown man, partners want to redevelop empty prisons, psych center buildings

Rick St. Jean
Rick St. Jean(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man says he and several friends with deep pockets have a plan to redevelop the dormant prisons in Watertown and Ogdensburg and some empty buildings at Ogdensburg’s St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.

Rick St. Jean says he is a recent transplant from New Hampshire, where he was a residential, industrial, and commercial developer. He moved to Watertown four years year ago to be closer to family.

St. Jean says he’s been reading about the recently emptied prisons in Watertown and Ogdensburg and the empty psych center buildings.

He says he and four well-to-do friends have a plan to redevelop the prisons and some psych center buildings into senior housing, possibly some affordable housing, and possibly some light industry.

“This is very preliminary, I want to stress that, and it gets a little complicated. But we’re not looking for any tax breaks or anything like that, just going to come in, put it back on the tax rolls, and develop it and try to help out the tax base and make some money on the side, too,” he said.

St. Jean ballparks the cost at $300 to $400 million, all of which he says would come out of his and his partners’ pockets.

He says he and his partners face an end-of-October deadline to submit a plan to the state.

St. Jean plans to pitch his plan to the Ogdensburg City Council Monday night.

Interim City Manager Andrea Smith said she can’t comment on the plan but looks forward to hearing from him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June Stanuch doesn't want a sidewalk put on her Seward Street property.
After concrete planter decision, Watertown woman now wants a say over sidewalk
Face masks
Masks now required at all St. Lawrence Health facilities
Watertown High School seniors had their annual parade to the first day of school Thursday.
Watertown seniors celebrate their last first day of high school
Mail
Lowville residents voice concerns about postal service
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note

Latest News

Will Salisbury sculpture
Art exhibit celebrates work of north country artist Will Salisbury
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: back to school shopping in 2018
Dulles State Office Building
9/11 stair climb at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building to honor fallen first responders
City of Ogdensburg
County lawmaker praises Ogdensburg’s city manager, seeks residency policy change