Yellowstone is Coming to WWNY

The Paramount Plus Hit is coming to WWNY.
The Paramount Plus Hit is coming to WWNY.(Parmount Plus)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The WGA and SAG Strike have certainly been detrimental to network programming, but CBS, which is owned by Paramount is going to bring Yellowstone (edited for broadcast) to WWNY TV 7.

The Paramount Plus hit is coming to Broadcast TV for free, starting September 17.

YELLOWSTONE

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, YELLOWSTONE stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham. YELLOWSTONE is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River,” “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario”) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

check out the Hollywood Reporter article here

Click HERE for more information.

