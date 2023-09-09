Alton O. Jones, 94, of Philadelphia

Alton O. Jones, 94, of Town Line Rd., passed away Thursday morning, September 7, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Alton O. Jones, 94, of Town Line Rd., passed away Thursday morning, September 7, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on April 12, 1929 in Honeyville, NY, he was a son of Cecil Jones, Sr. and Alta Fralick Jones. He was a 1946 graduate of Evans Mills High School.

He married Arlene Wenk of Evans Mills, NY in 1947 and had four sons and a daughter. They divorced in later years but remained friends. Alton married Ann Flood in 1978; she passed away in 2000.

Alton was an accident-free Greyhound Bus Driver for 33 years.

He was a member of the NRA, Lyme Rod & Gun Club, Sno-Fun Hunting Preserve, a longtime volunteer and board member for the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum as well as the oldest active member of the NYS sport rifle league.

Alton was a man of many interests. In addition to hunting, fishing, and being outdoors in nature, he enjoyed woodworking, as well as restoring hit and miss engines.

He was a loyal friend who would often be heard describing someone as a gentleman and a scholar. This surely also applied to him as well.

He also took great pleasure spending time with his family.

Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law: Douglas Jones, Evans Mills, NY; Dr. Rodney and Debra Jones, Andover, MA; Terry and Cherie Jones, Watertown, NY; and the mother of his children, Arlene Jones, Evans Mills, NY; grandchildren: Jennifer Deal, Crystal Sixberry, Joshua Jones, Taylor Jones, Zachary Jones, Kaleb Jones, and Joseph DeFabrizio; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Reba J. Greene, Chaumont, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents; his second wife, Ann; his daughter, Jaunita; son and daughter-in-law, David and Lorraine Jones; brother, Cecil Jones, Jr.; and sister, Marion Pickette.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the same funeral home with Dave Porter, officiating. Burial will be in Evans Mills Cemetery following services.

Donations may be made to the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum, 30950 NYSR-180, LaFargeville, NY 13656.

