Bravo Italiano Festival celebrates Watertown’s Italian heritage in its 38th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fun, food, and family. Just some of the many things Watertown’s Italian American Club celebrates with the 38th Annual Bravo Italiano Festival.

This year’s festival marks a return of the event to Bellew Avenue and the Watertown Italian American Club. It also honors the late Tony Bennett who passed away earlier this year.

Another first for the festival this year is a two day bocce ball tournament.

Along with the new additions, the festival staples like a sausage and peppers, or some sweets were also on hand.

”We want to keep our heritage going and this is the best way for us to do it at the Italian American Club. It brings people out, and that’s the way to continue the tradition, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Joseph Roselli, Chairman of the Bravo Italiano Festival.

The Festival crowned its 2023 Miss Italia winner Friday night. Brooklyn Morgia takes the title home for 2023.

