Frederick L. Spinner, 80, of Watertown

Frederick L. Spinner, age 80, of Watertown passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 7, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick L. Spinner, age 80, of Watertown passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Born on February 8, 1943 in Malone, New York, he was the oldest son of 8 to the late Lawrence and Edith (Boadway) Spinner.

Fred served in the US Army from January 1964 - January 1967 as an MP stationed at Fort Hood, TX. He worked for many years at Schoeller Technical Paper Mill in Pulaski, NY from which he ‘retired’ in 2005. Fred was one of the founding members of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad. Even though he retired, Fred was not one to remain idle and worked various jobs including at Winn Dixie and in food service for the College of Southern Florida.

He married Carol Laemmermann on July 22, 1967. The couple lived in Adams all their married life. She passed away on November 11, 1989.

To know Fred was to know a genuine, kind, giving and loving soul. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a great role model of how to care for and treat others.

Fred is survived by his wife Christine (Reed) Spinner, whom he married on February 15, 1992. His daughters Leani (Brendan Whitney) Spinner and Susan (Michael) Tryon. His step children David (Lisa) Gould, Candy (Jim) Paige, Billie Lynn (Roy) Bailey. Grandchildren: Lindsay and Landon, Rebecca and Nathan, Shayla and Nikisha, Mark and Cody, Jordan and Amber and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings James (Brenda) Spinner, Leonard (Patricia) Spinner, Doris Grunert, Dorothy (Brent) Richards, and Christine (Joseph) Gagne, and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his sister Theresa Bell, brother Arthur Spinner and step daughter Holly Bault.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 12th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc in Adams, with a Vigil Service beginning at 4:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13th at St. Cecilia’s Church in Adams, NY. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Cemetery on the Nohle Rd, Henderson. A lunch will follow the burial back at St. Cecilia’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations made me made in his name to any of the following: South Jefferson Rescue Squad, 38 Main St, Adams, NY 13605, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Jefferson County - Office for the Aging, 175 Arsenal St #2nd, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Condolences may be posted at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.