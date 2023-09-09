Rene Sabre Mauchin, 59, of Lowville

Rene passed away Saturday evening, September 2nd surrounded by her family and loving daughter at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY where she had been a patient since March. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rene Sabre Mauchin of Lowville, NY, 59 yrs.

Our sweet mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away Saturday evening, September 2nd surrounded by her family and loving daughter at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY where she had been a patient since March. Rene was born on June 28, 1964 in Ogdensburg, N.Y. to parents Margaret Anne (Ashley) and Raymond L. Sabre.

Rene graduated from General Brown High School in 1983. She studied finance at Jefferson Community College and Empire State College, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. Rene was well known for excelling academically. She married Lanz Ellingsworth in September of 1985 and went on to have two beautiful daughters Ashley and Lindsay Ellingsworth. The marriage ended in divorce in 2006. Rene remarried to Robert Mauchin in 2006 in California.

Rene’s daughters were the absolute light of her life, along with her grandson Caleb. She enjoyed watching football and baseball, listening to country music and of course singing with her dad. She had a beautiful voice. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy of all. She will be remembered for her kind, caring and loving nature and the way she so effortlessly seemed to touch the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Rene is survived by her mother Margaret Anne Sabre (Watertown), husband Robert Mauchin (Lowville), daughters Ashley Ellingsworth (Dexter), Lindsay Ellingsworth(Watertown), grandson Caleb (Dexter), step-son Matthew Mauchin and family (Oregon), brother Raymond Sabre and wife April (Watertown), sister Robin Oelschlager and husband Louis (Edwards), sister Roxanne Aikey (Willmington, NC), sister Michelle Carpenter and husband Kevin (Dexter), her two cats she loved dearly PJ and Rufus, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased in death by her father, Raymond.

The family wishes to thank the amazing and compassionate staff of Strong Memorial Hospital’s Unit 1.9200, who truly adored Rene. So many lives were touched by her presence at Strong Memorial, and it showed by the amount of staff who came by to extend their heartfelt condolences and prayed with her family. Also, the family would like to extend their appreciation to Strong Memorial’s Palliative Care Unit.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 16 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville, NY, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral mass at noon, and reception immediately following at the Parish Center. Arrangements are entrusted to D.L. Calarco Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

