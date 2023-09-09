Sports: Friday Night Lights around the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of high school gridiron action.

In Philadelphia, a Section 3 Class B matchup as Indian River hosted Carthage.

The Warriors get on the board first when Derek Jones plows in from 5 yards out putting the Warriors up 8-0.

The Comets answer in the 2nd, Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe takes it in from 17 yards out: Comets down 8-6.

Indian River beats Carthage 54-34.

In Section 3 Class B Football from Adams, South Jeff hosted Cortland.

In the 1st quarter, Landon LaDuke hit Jase Livingston with the swing pass and he goes 26 yards for the touchdown: 8-0 Spartans.

South Jeff’s defense came up big when Cobin O’Brien comes up with the pick of the Ethan Johnson pass and takes it to the house: 14-0 South Jeff.

South Jeff beats Cortland 33-14.

In Section 3 Class C Football from Dexter, General Brown met Cazenovia.

In the 1st quarter, the Lions defense came up big with the stop of Brayden Weismore in the backfield.

The Lions take the early lead when Hayden Moody takes it in from 6 yards out: 6-0 General Brown.

Cazenovia was looking to get something going but a Bobby Livingston pass is picked off by Ryan Chamberlain.

Cazenovia beats General Brown 30-14.

In NAC Football, St. Lawrence Central hosted Gouverneur.

Quarterback Holden Stowell fires deep to Raine Rumble. In two plays, the Wildcats cover 74 yards to the end zone. 6-0 Gouverneur.

On the next drive, the first snap happens when Connor Witherell takes the handoff, sweeps left, and jets 47 yards to the house. 14-0 Cats.

Peck goes to the air again, 40 yards to West for the score: 20-0 Malone.

Then it was Stowell with an inside handoff to Laike Lumley for a 35-yard scamper: 22-0 Gouverneur.

Wildcats win 49-0.

Also in NAC Football, Malone entertained Canton.

Quarterback Logan Peck reels off a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Perry: 6-0 Huskies.

Peck pitches to Connor West for the conversion: 8-0 Malone.

Kolt Warner rushes three yards to score to make it a 14-0 Malone lead.

Malone beats Canton 34-6.

For the Hoffman Cup, it was Norwich at St. Lawrence University.

The game was scoreless into the second quarter when Norwich Quarterback Ryan O’Keefe plunges into the end zone.

Zach Bouchey boots the extra point to up the Cadet lead to 7-0.

SLU gets a 24-yard field goal chance, but the snap is high, and the attempt fails.

The Saints get the ball back on Owen O’Brien’s interception but Norwich picks it off on the ensuing end zone pass.

Saints beat Norwich 14-7.

