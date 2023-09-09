Thousands of ducks dive down Dry Hill

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Five thousand rubber ducks made the plunge down the slope at Dry Hill Ski Area Saturday.

It was part of the Media Shriner’s 1st Annual Downhill Duck Derby.

All 5000 ducks were adopted for a small fee with a random computer generated number on them. The goal is to have your duck be the first to the make it to end of the slip and slide.

The owner of the first duck down received a grand prize. Awards are also given out to second and last place.

Officials with Media Shriner’s say this new event is replacing the annual circus they used to hold, hoping to make it bigger and better every year.

“There were some hiccups along the way and things we are going to do a little different next year. But on the same token, the first time the Wright Brothers flew their plane it wasn’t perfect, so we will just continue to do better next year. Again, I am very humbled and grateful for the people that came,” said Peter Payne, Potentate of Media Shriners.

Payne says the proceeds from the event will help to continue their mission of offsetting costs for families who make frequent trips to Shriners Hospitals.

