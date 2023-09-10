2 sent to hospital in Town of LeRay crash

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Two females were taken to the hospital Saturday night after their vehicle crashed on State Route 37 in the Town of LeRay.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when a sedan went off the road and into a field on State Route 37 between Schell Road and Pink School House Road.

New York State Police would not comment on scene as to how the crash may have occurred.

According to the Jefferson County scanner, the driver may have been ejected from the vehicle while the passenger was able to get out on her own.

Both were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time.

That vehicle did have to be towed away from the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

