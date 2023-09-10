Carol A. Graveline, 81, of Watertown passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Hospital with her loving family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol A. Graveline, 81, of Watertown passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Hospital with her loving family at her side.

Carol was born in Watertown May 29, 1942, daughter of Carl and Evelyn (Scee) Weise. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended Jefferson Community College.

On February 12, 1975 she married Robert D. Graveline at the First United Methodist Church, Watertown. Bob passed away on July 26, 2016. A previous marriage to Paul R. Vogel ended in divorce.

Carol worked in human services for many years, including Caregivers, Family Home Care, and Christopher Communities. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting, drawing, sewing, crafting, and playing Bingo. She loved being outdoors in the summer sun or taking long rides to see the fall foliage. Her first and foremost love was her family and she never missed a birthday, holiday, or special occasion. Carol’s favorite time of year was during the holidays when plates were overflowing with food, the living room was piled high with presents, and people were coming and going all day long. Her family was her life! She also enjoyed weekly potluck dinners and shuffleboard with a group of special friends at her apartment building.

Carol is survived by her six children: Lori Tantakis and husband Chris, Albany, Kellie Netzer and husband Chris, Housatonic, MA, Nichole Vogel and partner Patti Pfister, Watertown, Scott Graveline and wife Brittany Cean, Brownville, Robert Graveline, Jr. and wife Meredith, Watertown, and Kristy Graveline and partner Angela Hatch, Watertown; son-in-law Thomas Quill, Newburyport, MA; sixteen grandchildren: Molly, Shea, Kate, Carley, Cassandra, Alexandra, Jonas, Genevieve, Linus, Emma, Ella, Jacob, Hannah, Emily, Eric, and Samuel. two great-grandchildren: Juniper and Braydon ; three siblings, Clinton Weise and wife Carol, Anita Weise and partner William Rose, and Dennis Weise; two stepchildren, Michael Graveline and wife Dawn and GiGi Pikul and husband Robert; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Carol was predeceased by her daughter Paula Quill, December 19, 2018, granddaughter Ava Graveline, and brother Donald Weise.

A celebration of her life will be held at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St., Watertown on Thursday, September 14, 4:00 - 6:00 pm. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to your favorite animal rescue.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.