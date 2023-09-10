Darlene Kay Eckerson, 72, of Lowville

Darlene Kay Eckerson, 72, passed away Friday evening, September 8, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Darlene Kay Eckerson, 72, passed away Friday evening, September 8, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital.

Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Septem 14, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. The funeral will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 at a time to be announced soon. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date in Turin Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be shared with Darlene’s family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

