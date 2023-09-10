Donna L. Tupper, 71, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Tupper, age 71, of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg.

There will be calling hours for Donna on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Howard Maxson officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donna was born on October 3, 1951 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Grant and Thelma (Halladay) O’Donnell. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1970. On July 1, 1972 she married Bernard “Ike” Tupper. Ike passed away on December 19, 2002.

Donna was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening, baking, canning and just being with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her three children, Tracy Tupper, Tina and Daniel Mullin and William “Bill” Tupper; her companion, Joel McCune; three siblings, her twin sister Dawn Thomas, Debbie Tupper and Danny O’Donnell; ten grandchildren, Chandler Young, Cailey Roberts, Connor Robers, Teyanna Cunningham, Malayna Clawson, Levi Tupper, Samantha Campanero, Daniel Mullin, Tyler Tupper and Trayton Tupper; thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Donna is predeceased by her husband, Bernard “Ike” Tupper, her parents and five siblings, Linda Tupper, Grant O’Donnell, David O’Donnell, Wanda O’Donnell and Peggy O’Donnell.

