Expect delays: Miner Street to undergo more construction this week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A road project in the Town of Canton is set to continue on Monday.

The public can expect delays and road closures as the Miner Street Road Construction Project will get back underway as a local contractor will be on site to address drainage issues.

The road will be paved from the Miner Street Bridge to Taylor Park Road.

The final phase of that of that project is set for next year.

