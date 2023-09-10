John W. Thompson, 64, of Three Mile Bay

John W. Thompson, 64, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Three Mile Bay on Friday September 8, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - John W. Thompson, 64, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Three Mile Bay on Friday September 8, 2023. A memorial service will be 3:00 pm Friday September 15 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, with Rev. Rebecca Solar, pastor of the Three Mile Bay Methodist Church officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at noon. Burial will be private at a later time.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

A lifelong resident of Three Mile Bay, he was born February 24, 1959, son of Merton C. and Margaret M. (Sawyer) Thompson. He was a graduate of Lyme Central School.

John was a highly skilled block, brick and stone mason and a thirty-five year member of the International Union of Bricklayers. He was highly regarded as a master of his craft and helped build many local residences and commercial buildings.

He is survived by his daughter Danielle and her companion Sam May, Watertown; son Joshua (Lauren) Thompson, Rodman; four grandchildren Dylan Shaw, Dominic Shaw, Garrett May and Zoey Cheatham. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters LuAnn (Chip) Cross, Union Springs, Kathy Dyer, Three Mile Bay, Mark (Sue) Thompson, Chaumont, Kevin (Vicki) Thompson, Brownville, Christine (Scott) Rickett, Three Mile Bay, and Michele (John) Leo, Chaumont; fourteen nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

John enjoyed gardening and cooking and was well loved by his family and friends as the “grill master” during cookouts.

He had many friends and was known for his loyalty, especially to the group he had coffee with every day. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Brownville Rod and Gun Club.

Please consider making a donation to a charity of one’s choice in his memory.

