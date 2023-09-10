Sandra Mitchell Bondellio, 79, of Morristown

Sandra Mitchell Bondellio, 79, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Mitchell Bondellio, 79, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 13, 1943 in Watertown, NY, and was a natural artist, teacher, and nurturer. Sandra accomplished many things in her life, but if one were to ask she would say the thing she was most proud of was her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Frank M. Bondellio of Morristown, with whom she was united in marriage in 1965, daughters Mary (Len) DeBolt of Watkins Glen, Carolyn (Fred) Stone of Potsdam and Lisa (Doug) Buchanan of Potsdam. Sandra is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Nicole, Michael, Benjamin, Robert, Ryan, Daniel, Savannah, Aidan, Samuel, Logan, Anna, and Luke; two great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Jasper Shealy of Fairport; sister-in-law Sharon Bondellio of Watertown; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Juanita Mitchell of Watertown, sister Lucy Shealy, and sister Donna Bauer.

Sandra was a graduate of Watertown High School. In further studies, she earned a BA in education from SUNY Potsdam, an MSEd in reading from SUNY Potsdam, and an MSEd in school counseling from St Lawrence University. Throughout her career as an educator, Sandra taught at St. Mary’s School in Potsdam, Massena Junior High School, Ivy Ridge Academy, and SUNY Potsdam, where she is an emerita professor of Literacy Education.

Sandra loved teaching, learning, preparing delicious and healthy meals for her family, traveling, reading, sailing on the St. Lawrence River, and creating art through media such as drawing, painting and knitting. All of her grandchildren received a hand kit sweater from her one Christmas. Bright colors and good music made Sandra happy and she displayed this in her home and in her life. She also loved to tell jokes and funny stories to make people smile and laugh.

Sandra’s faith meant so much to her as it guided her through tough times and set the course for her life. If anyone needed her, she’d be there. Family, friends, and neighbors could count on Sandra to check in, be available, and help when needed. Sandra was present at the birth of three of her grandchildren, one of each of her daughters. She would count this as one of the great blessings of her life.

The true blessing to Sandra’s family was having her in their lives for 79 wonderful years. A beautiful soul, wonderful person, and light to the world, Sandra will be so deeply missed. However, knowing that she is reunited with her Lord, her parents and sisters in the next life brings some solace and peace.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Morristown on Friday, September 15 at 10 am. Calling hours will be on Thursday, 4-6 pm at the Fox and Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown, NY following the Mass. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, or St. John’s Church in Morristown.

