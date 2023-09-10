Saturday Sports: 6 area teams take to the gridiron for weekend action

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - There’s plenty of high school football to talk about this Saturday with six area teams in action.

In NAC Football, Massena was at Potsdam.

On the opening drive, Carter King shook off tackles in a nine-yard rush for a touchdown: 6-0 Massena.

After holding Potsdam to six plays and out, King carried for 10 yards, upping the Massena lead to 14-0.

Potsdam got on the board when Quarterback Ian VanWagner wired Chase Rozfroler on an 18-yard completion, cutting Massena’s lead to 14-8.

A six-yard touchdown pass from Conner Eastwood to Garrett Weir put Massena up 21-8.

Potsdam answered when VanWagner found Nate White from eight-yards out: 21-14 Massena.

Cade Frego steps in front of the pass and jets 67 yards to the house: 28-14 at the half.

Then it was King with a 27-yard run, he opens the Raiders lead to 35-14.

Next, it was Brodey Hughes with the handoff as he powers up the middle, cutting the lead to 34-22.

Tapeni LaBrake’s nine-yard dash makes it 41-22 Raiders.

Liam McCargar’s six-yard scramble completes the night.

Massena holds on to beat Potsdam 41-30.

In Cape Vincent, the Thousand Islands Vikings hosted Moravia in 8-man football.

In the 1st quarter, Moravia gets on the board when Kyler Proper breaks free for a 50 yard touchdown run to put Moravia in front 8-0.

The Vikings defense tightens up as Jack Lamon comes up with the sack of Moravia quarterback Luke Landis.

Moravia expands on it’s lead as Landis dumps off to Proper, who finds a seam and takes it to the house: 14-0.

Moravia beats Thousand Islands 70-0.

In Section 3 Football from Sandy Creek, the Comets hosted Dolgeville in the resumption of a game that was suspended on Thursday due to weather.

In the 3rd quarter, the Comets were down 12-7 when their defense comes up big. Jaedon Darling comes up with the big hit on Kolbi Hadden, who coughs up the ball and the Comets’ Cameron Hahway recovers.

Comets capitalize to begin the 4th when Hudson Hunt finds Maddox Palmer who goes 54 yards for the touchdown: 14-12 Comets.

Sandy Creek’s defense clamps down when Dakota Denny sacks Mosher for a big loss.

It was Dolgeville with one last chance but Logan Lando comes up with the pick to seal it.

Comets hold on to beat the defending Section 3 Class D champs 14-12.

In Pulaski, it was the Beaver River Beavers after their 1st win of the season as they met the Blue Devils.

On the Beavers first possession, quarterback Derrick Zehr is sacked by Jacob Krebs and Gabe Basciani recovers the loose ball for Pulaski.

On their next possession, there was more trouble as the snap gets past Zehr, who falls on the ball for a big loss.

Pulaski with troubles of their own as an errant snap goes over Collin McGrath’s head, resulting in a big loss.

It would be a rough afternoon for the Beavers as they fall to 0-2, falling to Pulaski 18-12.

In Girls’ Frontier League soccer from Dexter, General Brown hosted Lowville.

Lowville strikes early in the 1st half. Off the corner kick, Mia Hanselman drills the loose ball in the back of the net: 1-0 Lowville.

Lowville looks to add to it’s lead but Alyssa Millard’s blast bounces off the crossbar and somehow stays out.

It was Geona Wood with a strong outing between the pipes for the Lions but Lowville holds on the beat General Brown 2-0.

In men’s college soccer under the lights in Canton, the Roos hosted Wells College.

In the first half, the Roos strike when Brennan Harmer’s header finds net: 1-0 SUNY Canton.

In the second half, the score was still 1-0 when Michael Gavette jumps on the rebound and scores: 2-0.

SUNY Canton nips Wells College 3-2.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.