Thousand Islands Train Fair returns for its 36th year

By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s full speed ahead in Clayton this weekend as the annual train fair brought many to Cerow Recreation Park Arena.

Model trains of all shapes and sizes were on full display at the 36th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair.

The fair brought in train enthusiasts from the local area as well as model train clubs from across New York and nearby states. Many dealers were also buying and selling new and used train items.

The Watertown Area Model Railroad Club President says its always a great opportunity to bring the model train community together.

“I just love seeing the old faces that come back every year, meeting the people. Seeing the kids come around and getting them all fascinated with the trains, bringing in the youth. To me, it is just a big family affair,” said Marc Montreuil, Watertown Area Model Railroad Club President.

Montreuil says proceeds from the fair go back into the club to continue its local operations. He says any one who may be interested in joining can reach out to them directly on their Facebook page.

