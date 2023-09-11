2023 Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg offering plenty of prizes

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $2,000 in prizes will be awarded during the 2023 Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg.

Becky Duprey appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to discuss the event. You can watch her interview above.

The race begins at the First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg at 423 Ford Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16.

The event will require participants to solve clues to identify places around the city of Ogdensburg. Once that location is identified, the team will race to that place to find their next clue.

Throughout the race, participants will also be required to complete some physical and mental challenges. All clues and challenges have been designed so participants of all ages and abilities can enjoy and succeed.

For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/AMAZING2023.

