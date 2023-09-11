Boil water advisory issued for parts of Ogdensburg

Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city.

The advisory affects the 200 block of Williams Street, the 500 to 700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborn Street.

The city says a valve replacement at the intersection of Dearborn and Lisbon streets left little to no water pressure, increasing the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the system.

Officials say boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

